Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $610,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 49,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,004 shares of company stock worth $18,060,399. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

