Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $132.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.