Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

