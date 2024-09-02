Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $72.89.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

