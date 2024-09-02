Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 117,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 239,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 152,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

