Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.