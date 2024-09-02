Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

