Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 999 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

