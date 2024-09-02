Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of CMLS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

