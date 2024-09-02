Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CMLS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
