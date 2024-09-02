Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,863 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $315.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $318.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

