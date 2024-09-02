D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,636 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $104.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.