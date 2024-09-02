D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 529 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

