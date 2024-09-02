D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.55% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 663,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.87 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

