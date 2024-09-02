D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.24% of UMH Properties worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -129.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.33%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

