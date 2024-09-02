D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 82,420 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.28% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

