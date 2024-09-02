Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.0 billion-$25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.6 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-8.050 EPS.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

