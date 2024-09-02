Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.550-8.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.5 billion-$98.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.3 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of DELL opened at $115.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

