Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Design Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $3,463,214.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 41.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.83. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.