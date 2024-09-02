Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $151.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

