Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 55,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.