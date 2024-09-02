Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

