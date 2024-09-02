Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

