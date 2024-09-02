Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.65 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

