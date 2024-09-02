Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $71.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

