Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 68.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

