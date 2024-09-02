Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Dream Finders Homes worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFH. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $5,058,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 31.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,618 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $360,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,282,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,806 shares of company stock worth $5,720,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

