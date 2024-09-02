Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $362.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

