Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,968 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $51,938,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $48,291,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

