Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $449.44 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.33 and a 200-day moving average of $424.61.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.