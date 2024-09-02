Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

