Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVF opened at $7.41 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

