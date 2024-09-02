Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,038.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 492,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 449,450 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 985,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 287,689 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 283,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 278,198 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.27 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

