Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

