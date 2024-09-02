Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $805.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $747.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.71. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $807.98.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

