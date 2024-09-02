Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS FLBL opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

