Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 211,819 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,383,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,065.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 99,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 77,678 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

