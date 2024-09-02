Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 37.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 90.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.7 %

AZO opened at $3,181.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,039.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,986.02.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

