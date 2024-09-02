Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 122.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

DD stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.