Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

