Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after buying an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $806,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

