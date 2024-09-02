Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $122.15 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $146.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

