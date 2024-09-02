Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $275.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $276.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.