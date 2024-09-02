Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR opened at $269.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.24. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

