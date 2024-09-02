Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $284.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.55. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.67 and a 1 year high of $284.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.