Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

