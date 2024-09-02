Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $117.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

