Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NEE opened at $80.51 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

