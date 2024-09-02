Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HSBC by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $44.46 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

