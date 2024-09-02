Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $306.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.11 and its 200-day moving average is $310.91.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

