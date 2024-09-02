Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $228.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day moving average is $215.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.